The offers of GameStop Advent Calendar continue and today, Wednesday 14 December 2022allow you to buy F1 22 and Need for Speed ​​Unbound at a discounted price.

In particular, Need for Speed ​​Unbound has been available in stores for practically only two weeks, so the price of 49.98 euros proposed by GameStop today is certainly interesting. Among other promotions we also find a series of gaming wheels and other titles, including the acclaimed It Takes Two.

We have listed the GameStop December 14, 2022 Advent Calendar deals below:

Need for Speed ​​Unbound for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S for 49.98 euros

F1 22 for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S for 39.98 euros

F1 22 for PS4 and Xbox One for 30.98 euros

F1 22 for PC (digital version code) at 24.98 euros

It Takes Two for PS5 and PS4 for 14.98 euros

It Takes Two for Nintendo Switch for 25.98 euros

Burnout Paradise Remastered for Switch for 15.98 euros

Need for Speed ​​- Hot Pursuit Remastered for Switch for 15.98 euros

Gaming Set – WASDkeys GS-80 (Keyboard + Heaset + Mouse) for 19.98 euros

Hori steering wheel – Racing Wheel APEX (PS5, PS4 and PC) for 94.98 euros

Hori steering wheel – Racing Wheel Overdrive (Xbox) for 94.98 euros

NITHO DRIVE PRO – Racing Wheel (multi-platform) for 69.98 euros

F1 22

We remind you that the offers of the GameStop Advent Calendar change every day, so if you are interested in one of the ones listed above you have until midnight today to take advantage of it. You can reach them at this address.

What do you think of the promotions launched by GameStop today with the Advent Calendar?

This news item is not an advertisement, but editorial content to signal offers that we believe may be of interest to readers. Multiplayer.it has not received any compensation for the publication of this article.