In the Omsk region, a man was detained for beating his wife to death for wanting to leave the house

In the Omsk region, a 59-year-old man was detained for the murder of his 53-year-old wife. On Wednesday, December 14, Lente.ru was informed by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to the department, on December 10, the woman wanted to leave the house, but her husband was against it. He beat the victim, inflicting severe injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital on the night of December 12, but she died.

On the fact of the incident, a case was initiated under Part 4 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm”). The investigator will petition the court for the arrest of the defendant.

