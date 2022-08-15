After being concerned about adult-themed channels, now the streaming platform, Twitterhas his eyes on another problem. The proliferation of streaming gambling in its content has set off alarm bells, as it could generate new gambling addicts.

‘Slot games’ have escalated in popularity within Twitter, surpassing even the transmissions of Fortnite. In these, the streamers share playing this type of titles where they bet with cryptocurrencies to be able to take even more.

The main concern is that they consider that those behind these games are running false advertising. Not to mention that those who stream these types of games do so without any kind of warning. In other words, they could allow minors to watch them play, without commenting on the risks of betting.

ElmilloR lost a million dollars and recovered 250,000 in a single spin

With the popularity of Twitter They fear that this could cause an increase in gamblers or gambling addicts. Especially since they consider that many of these streamers share an illusion: that anyone could generate great wealth with a few shots in these games.

For now, the platform has not reported official measures against them. Although for the aforementioned, it may not be long before they make some indications for its transmission. It is likely that the main one would be a warning for the little ones or even age filters to be able to see them.

Gambling games on Twitch already have their first victims

These fears of Twitter They are not an exaggeration at all. In fact, a media report Bloomberg already found some consequences. Users who consumed these streams have been following the ‘advice’ of these. This has caused them to lose their possessions or take out loans to continue gambling.



Knowing this, it is even more likely that the platform will take some action on the matter. Since the same report contacted a representative of the streaming site. This person said that they are doing an investigation to know how to proceed in the near future.

