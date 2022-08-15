What a performance to forget Fernando Hernandez and the VAR last Sunday, August 14 in the match corresponding to day 8 of the Apertura 2022 tournament between Cruz Azul and Toluca.
The arbitration decisions and the VAR interventions ended up destroying a match between two good teams that were looking for the three units and finally ended up harming the Machine due to the chaos that was experienced in the match, in a game that seemed to end in a draw , ended 2-3 in favor of the scarlet by a penalty.
In the final 10 minutes of regular time and part of added time, it was where the controversy broke out, just in the 81st minute. Rodrigo Huesca he had put the score tied 2-2 and it had taken up to four minutes to give it as good.
Later, at minute 88, the VAR called Fernando Hernandez to signal a possible penalty, as well as an expulsion to the goalkeeper Sebastian Juradoand it was there that the controversy invaded the Mexican arbitration and the VAR again.
After reviewing the play that the VAR signaled to the referee, Hernandez made the decision to award a penalty in favor of the Red Devils and expel Sebastian Jurado for the stomp he gave to Haret Ortega in his area that originated from an aerial rejection in which at the time of landing he could not avoid falling without touching the opponent.
Once the whole context has been analyzed, it is evident that we cannot criticize all the decisions of the match judges, it is that what they consider is absurd and illogical, and how it is possible that they are not able to make an evaluation of the play in time real.
It is clear that if in a photograph or slow motion you see the entrance of Jury to his rival, you are going to score a penalty and give him his respective expulsion, but you have to be aware that the goalkeeper’s intention is not to hurt the rival or take advantage.
The play that originated that entry was totally soccer with the intention of playing the ball, so for simple reasons of gravity his feet have to fall on a surface, and having injured Haret Ortega It was something completely circumstantial, a simple accident that unfortunately could not be avoided, so it should not be dismissed as an intention to harm the rival.
It is not the first time that a situation like this has happened and the referees must be better advised and prepared when determining these decisions that can ruin any match.
In the end, the most affected was the local team that suffered the expulsion of its goalkeeper and, having no changes, placed a field player in the goal and, in addition, pointed out a penalty against them, which in itself reduced their intentions. to equalize the score in the few minutes of the game that remained.
