After the break for the FIFA Date, the busy schedule comes and the Cruz Azul Football Club will face this Saturday, September 14 at 8:35 p.m. the corresponding Matchday 7 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament visiting Club León in Guanajuato.
And if that were not enough, just three days later, on Tuesday, September 17 at 7:00 p.m., they will have to visit Atlético de San Luis at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium on Matchday 8.
In this way, the technical team headed by Martin Anselmi has had to plan something to compensate for the physical wear and tear of its squad with two away games in a matter of 72 hours and for that reason, they will not return to Mexico City after the commitment against the Panzas Verdes, as revealed by the journalist Adrian Esparza of TUDN.
The idea is to gain time and avoid a stopover in the capital, in order to focus on recovery, so they would travel directly from León to San Luis Potosí.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
One of the collateral damages of the participation of Mexican clubs in the Leagues Cup for a month, causes the schedule to become considerably tighter, to the point that the Máquina Celeste will play three official matches in seven days.
Two consecutive away games (the aforementioned) and, in addition, on Saturday, September 21 at 9:05 p.m. they will once again be hosts, receiving Club Deportivo Guadalajara on Matchday 9 from the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium.
Fortunately for the sky-blue team, they remain leaders and undefeated with five wins and one draw with 16 points out of a possible 18, in addition to 15 goals for and only two against.
#Martín #Anselmis #plan #face #double #date #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply