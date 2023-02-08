This catastrophe has already claimed the lives of 8,574 people in Turkey and 2,662 in SyriaMany more are still missing.

Turkey is facing one of the greatest tragedies in recent years after the earthquakes and multiple aftershocks that shook the territory on Monday, February 6. According to the latest report from the Emergency Agency of that country, there are already more than 11,000 victims.

This is what one of the main cities looks like after the earthquake in Turkey.

With the aim of helping the thousands of people who were left homeless after the earthquake, Galatasaray sports club He informed through his official page that he would coordinate the collection of humanitarian aid.

“In order to support AFAD’s aid campaign, the products from the list of needs detailed below will be collected at the Nef Stadium of the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex and at the Galatasaray Taçspor Facilities, as well as at all GSStore stores, and these collected aids will be used to deliver them to areas in need,” the statement says.

In the list of objects that the managers, players and supporters of the team are receiving are: electric heater, firewood, bags, thermal underwear, water, winter boots, among others.

It should be noted that the soccer team has documented each of its efforts in support of the population that needs it most, resting a few hours in order to collect the items as soon as possible.

Galatasaray history

Galatasaray is well known in this country, as Falcao García was signed by this sports club in 2019. However, it is worth highlighting a bit of its history.

Since its foundation, in 1905, until 2019 it had won nine titles, and as explained on its website, it has changed stadiums twice: the first was the Ali Sami Yen and the second, the Turk Telekom Arena, which brings together 52,652 people.

Among some of its most outstanding players are Fernando Muslera, Valentine Ozornwafor, Léo Dubois, Maicon, Kaan Ayhan, among others.

