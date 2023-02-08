New distribution made by the Ministry of Management and Innovation will have 30 of the 37 portfolios on the Esplanada and another 5 on the Planalto

The SPU (Union Heritage Secretariat) of the Ministry of Management and Innovation released this Wednesday (8.Feb.2023) the new map of the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília, which will be adopted during the 4 years of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

In all, 30 of the 37 ministries will be located on the Esplanada, some with their own buildings and others shared. The space was organized into 19 blocks, named from A to U.

See below the new map of the Esplanada dos Ministérios:

Another 5 folders will be based at the Planalto Palace, the workplace of the Presidency of the Republic. They will be: Civil House, General Secretariat, SRI (Secretary of Institutional Relations), Secom (Secretary of Social Communication) and GSI (Institutional Security Office).

The CGU (Controladoria Geral da União) and the AGU (Advocacia Geral da União) will remain in their own buildings. Both are located in the Setor de Autarquias Sul, in the center of Brasília.

ORGANIZATION OF THE NEW ESPLANADA

The Ministry of Management and Innovation stated that the new distribution of the 37 ministries was carried out to “qualify the work areas and reduce running costs”. According to the folder, the optimization of the use, occupation of public buildings and the sharing of spaces by the various entities of the federal administration were considered.

He also said that adjustments can still be made to “improve the use of spaces and meet any demands of each ministry”.

In January, some ministries on the Esplanada began to receive changes to the signs on their facades to adapt to the new names they will have during the Lula government. In addition to the existing ministries that changed names, Lula’s 3rd term also has 14 more portfolios than the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The photojournalist Power360, Sérgio Lima, registered the changes in the signs:



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 Employees change the signs that name the ministries on the Esplanade



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 Officials change the name of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock on the Esplanade



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 3.jan.2023 Facade of the Ministry of Economy on the Esplanade



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 -3.jan.2023 Employees collect a sign from the Ministry of Economy, renamed Fazenda in the Lula government

LULA’S MINISTRIES