Gaby Spanic The 48-year-old caused a total stir on social networks, this after appearing at a gala that Telemundo held where she was one of the main guests, but what caught her attention was the dress she modeled with which she was looked at tremendous body, in addition to a beautiful face.

It was the Emmy International Awards, a gala where Gaby Spanic appeared as a true goddess in a white dress with a well-pronounced neckline, as well as a very elegant dress so that her spectacular figure could be seen, which is due thanks to a cosmetic surgery that It was done several months ago and it suited him very well.

“My look for the Gala of Telemundo Internacional and the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, which will celebrate the Mexican Telenovela,” the Venezuelan actress wrote in the photo, who fell in love with her look, so she took a few moments to take a picture outside her house causing a stir among her fans who told her that she looked very good in terms of makeup, she also looked very elegant, something that has characterized her for years.

“Always beautiful … And what a divine dress … It was perfect for you, my Gaby @gabyspanictv”, “Our queen is always beautiful, beautiful, gorgeous, wonderful, beautiful and beautiful, I adore you with all my heart, I admire you very much, you are a queen, you are a warrior, you look super spectacular, I love seeing you with such a beautiful smile,” social networks write when they see her beauty in all aspects.

Another of the things that has caused a stir on the part of the also former beauty queen, is that we have seen her very active in several projects, since since her departure from La Casa de Los Famosos, the beautiful woman has been in soap operas, interviews and also modeling, because she is a woman who loves to work.

It is worth mentioning that a few weeks ago he said that he was already thinking about retirement, so he would like to go to another country to start anew next to his son, who has become his faithful companion in this adventure that has given him everything.