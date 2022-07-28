The Southeast Asian division of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has already shared the launch trailer for Digimon Survivearriving all over the world tomorrow, July 29on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. In addition, through the social channels of the Digimon franchise games, the company has recommended players to do not share spoilers for the chapters of the game after the fifth, below we propose a translation of the message in question.

“Digimon Survive tells a deep personal story with numerous twists and turns. To ensure that surprises remain surprises we ask players not to share anything on social media that could anticipate the story from Chapter 5 onwards for the first two months after the launch of Digimon Survive. However, if you intend to share your experience, we ask that you clearly report to other users that your post contains spoilers. We keep Digimon Survive a unique experience! “

Finally, overseas journalists confirmed on Twitter that BANDAI NAMCO will not send review codes to newspapers before day one of the title. “Usually not a good sign, but that’s not always the case.”

With the last news we showed you the first hour of gameplay of the Nintendo Switch version of Digimon Survive. Have you already decided on which platform to play it?

Digimon Survive – Launch Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment