Furniture and cars. The odd couple works. Some of the luxury motor brands have had a line of furniture for the home and office for some years. The iconic English company Aston Martin launched its first collection of furniture and accessories for the home in 2011. And in 2015 the Italian brand Lamborghini created its line of home and office furniture inspired by Formula 1 circuits. To penetrate the interior design market, both companies partnered with the Italian house Formitalia Luxury Group, which produces and exclusively distributes these unique pieces all over the world.

His clients are of high standing, they are the same ones who buy his cars for more than 100,000 euros. They are looking for sophisticated and quality pieces for their homes or businesses and price is never the problem. For example, they spend €3,400 for an Aston Martin floor lamp, or €2,400 for a table lamp.

The L-shaped sofa V297 from this same firm costs 29,800 euros (excluding taxes) and is one of the most popular products, according to the Formitalia group. The V298 bed is sold for 15,200 euros. Both pieces were presented at the Milan furniture fair last June. The collection focuses on living rooms and bedrooms in a minimalist style and plays with the contrast of materials: fabric, leather, gold lacquer…

Tonino Lamborghini Home, the furniture brand of the Lamborghini family, creates pieces that play with creativity and engineering, elegance and technique at the same time. They are pieces of furniture that show the passion for the automotive world, with clear and sharp lines, dynamic shapes, timeless design and refined materials. An example is the pieces for the office: his desk has a leather top, gold lacquered legs and carbon fiber inserts, and its sale price is 36,000 euros. His office leather chair is sold for 5,850 euros.

Sofa designed from a Bel & Bel Seat car.

Other alternatives

They are pieces that are not within the reach of most mortals. However, it is not always necessary to spend huge amounts of money to furnish a home without resorting to the usual, the mass production of large furniture chains. Bel & Bel is a Spanish brand created in 2005 by designers Jesús Bel and Carles Bel, graduates in Fine Arts from the University of Barcelona, ​​who started their adventure working with waste materials. His designs are recognized for turning classic vehicles into vintage furniture. The result is unique pieces and limited series whose cost is somewhat more affordable.

From his workshop located in Viladecans (Barcelona), comes his flagship product, the Scooter Chair, an office chair built on the front chassis of a Classic Vespa. “In addition to reusing some of the most characteristic parts of different models of previously restored classic scooters, we use top quality materials for the finishes. We take care of the smallest detail of the chair, so that, in addition to being comfortable, it is durable”, says Bel. The chair can be customized by choosing the color of the exterior structure, the type and tone of the upholstery —it can be natural or synthetic leather— or the base —fixed or with wheels—. In addition, extras can be included, such as chrome armrests, logos on the rear, turn signals or an original wheel.

Office armchair by Tonino Lamborghini.

The sofas made from a Seat 600 are also a classic of this Catalan brand. In total, it has a portfolio of ten pieces of furniture that are made to order and by hand. “In some objects such as the sofa, it can take a month to manufacture it,” says Carles Bel. “We want to exalt with our pieces some of the designs from the past that we admire, such as Corradino d’Ascanio’s legendary motorcycle or our beloved Seat 600, which were somehow built to last a lifetime,” he says. His philosophy is creative recycling or upcycling.

The office chair costs from 1,500 euros, without taking into account the extras (armrests or indicators, at a rate of 100 euros more for each one. If it is natural leather it is another 120 euros). The sofa is sold at a price starting at 6,000 euros. “Our buyers are both companies and individuals and their destinations are offices and homes and even television programs. This year we have made around 70,000 euros in sales and from the first year we have made profits”, indicates the co-founder. Its furniture is exported to Japan, Taiwan, the United States, Italy, the Bahamas and the Philippines.