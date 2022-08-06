Saturday, August 6, 2022
Sports programming for this Saturday, August 6

August 6, 2022
The start of the European leagues, local football and cycling, the highlights.

Claro Sports
6:30 am Cycling: Tour of Burgos.

ESPN
6:20 a.m. Premier League: Fulham vs. Liverpool.
8:50 a.m. Leeds vs. Wolverhampton.
11:20 a.m. Everton vs. Chelsea.
1:50 pm France Soccer: Clermont vs. PSG.
6:50 pm Argentine soccer: Boca vs. Platense.

ESPN2
8 a.m. Moto GP, Great Britain.
9:50 a.m. Ligue 1: Strasbourg vs. Monaco

Star+
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga – Augsburg vs. Freiburg
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga – Bochum vs. Mainz 05
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hoffenheim
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga – Union Berlin vs. HerthaBerlin
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga – Wolfsburg vs. Werder Bremen
8:50 a.m. Premier League: Tottenham vs. Southampton
8:50 a.m. Premier League: Bournemouth vs. Aston-Villa
8:50 a.m. Premier League: Newcastle vs. Nottingham Forest
11:20 a.m. Bundesliga – Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Colombia signal
8:30 am Cycling: Tour of Burgos.

WinSports
2 pm Colombian League: Envigado vs. cupcake

WinSports +
4:05 pm Colombian League: Tolima vs. Jaguars
6:10 pm Colombian League: Oil Alliance vs. National
8:15 pm Colombian League: Millionaires vs. Cali

