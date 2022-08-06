Sports programming for this Saturday, August 6

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Leo Messi
Leo Messi
The start of the European leagues, local football and cycling, the highlights.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 05, 2022, 10:49 PM
Claro Sports
6:30 am Cycling: Tour of Burgos.
ESPN
6:20 a.m. Premier League: Fulham vs. Liverpool.
8:50 a.m. Leeds vs. Wolverhampton.
11:20 a.m. Everton vs. Chelsea.
1:50 pm France Soccer: Clermont vs. PSG.
6:50 pm Argentine soccer: Boca vs. Platense.
ESPN2
8 a.m. Moto GP, Great Britain.
9:50 a.m. Ligue 1: Strasbourg vs. Monaco
Star+
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga – Augsburg vs. Freiburg
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga – Bochum vs. Mainz 05
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hoffenheim
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga – Union Berlin vs. HerthaBerlin
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga – Wolfsburg vs. Werder Bremen
8:50 a.m. Premier League: Tottenham vs. Southampton
8:50 a.m. Premier League: Bournemouth vs. Aston-Villa
8:50 a.m. Premier League: Newcastle vs. Nottingham Forest
11:20 a.m. Bundesliga – Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Colombia signal
8:30 am Cycling: Tour of Burgos.
WinSports
2 pm Colombian League: Envigado vs. cupcake
WinSports +
4:05 pm Colombian League: Tolima vs. Jaguars
6:10 pm Colombian League: Oil Alliance vs. National
8:15 pm Colombian League: Millionaires vs. Cali
SPORTS
August 05, 2022, 10:49 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Saturday #August
Leave a Reply