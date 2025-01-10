Recently, there has been a lot of current news coming from Los Angeles, precisely due to the fires that are ravaging the American city, where a dozen deaths have already been confirmed. So, The headlines both on television and in the written press do not stop happening since on January 7, different forest fires began to spread through the city.

That is why, from Fundéu’s urgent doubt search engine, they have shared a publication in which they clarify one of the most repeated errors these days when writing about the American city: “‘Los Ángeles’, with an accent on the ‘a’, and not ‘Los Angeles’is the correct spelling in Spanish for this American city,” they indicate.

Examples and explanation

In fact, they have exemplified with several headlines that have been seen in Spanish media: “Due to the fires of recent days, examples can be found in the media”they write. This is the case of the following: “West Los Angeles burns: state of emergency in the largest city in California”, “The fires in Los Angeles force the cancellation of several previews” or “The fires in Los Angeles threaten the mansions of famous”.

“In accordance with academic spelling, it is recommended to subject some American place names to Spanish accentuation rules, such as Santa Bárbara or Santa Mónica, for example. Thus, Los Angeles is written with an accent in the a because it is a slang word. The majority demonym is from Angeleno,” they explain from Fundéu.

“It is remembered that, if you want to abbreviate this proper name, The most common thing is to use the acronym LAwritten without periods and without accents,” add the experts.