BANDAI-NAMCO And Tamsoft they have released a new trailer for the protagonists of Bleach: Rebirth of Soulstoday it’s the turn of Yoruichi Shihoin. A master of close combat, Yoruichi’s abilities allow him to quickly attack enemies when they have their guard down and leave us with no way out.

If you missed them, you can find the trailers dedicated to them in our previous article. Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Uryū Ishida And Byakuya Kuchiki. Enjoy!

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls – Yoruichi Shihoin

Source: BANDAI NAMCO, Tamsoft away Gematsu