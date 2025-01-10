This Friday, Antena 3 premieres the new season of The Challengethe program inspired by the challenges starring Pilar Rubio in The anthill which tests some of the most recognized celebrities in our country.

On the occasion of the launch of the first episode of the new batch of chapters of the program, Public Mirror has received two of this season’s contestants on its set: the meteorologist Roberto Brasero and the influencer Lola Lolita.

Thus, both have commented on the “good vibes” that permeates the format and that has even led them to form a group and they have attended the birthday parties of other participants

Furthermore, after commenting on the big January premiere of the orange network, just before saying goodbye to the guests, Susanna Griso starred in one of the best moments of the morning show ask the influencerwho has more than thirteen million followers on TikTok, a selfie.

Given this, Lola Lolita has not hesitated to please the presenter and, live, has been photographed next to her: “This is very strong because my mother is a big fan of yours. My mother always put you on and I saw you every morning . You have marked and continue to mark many generations“.