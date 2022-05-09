Aircraft returning from village rescue operation; one of the passengers has serious injuries

A Funai (National Indian Foundation) helicopter crashed in the Cruzeiro do Sul region (Acre), in the Amazon Rainforest, on Sunday (May 8, 2022). Among crew and passengers, 7 people were on the aircraft.

according to Estadão, the helicopter was returning from rescuing a child in Ashaninka Village. After the crash, some of the passengers managed to walk through the forest to the rescue team.

In addition to 5 indigenous people, including children, the helicopter was transporting the pilot and a mechanic, who had serious injuries and was taken to the Emergency Department of the Juruá Regional Hospital. The pilot and other passengers suffered minor injuries.

Acre’s Secretary of Justice and Public Security, Colonel Paulo Cezar dos Santos, said the pilot tried to make an emergency landing and ended up falling in the middle of the forest. Also according to him, teams from the Fire Department and Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service) went to the scene of the accident.

The helicopter was destroyed. Until the publication of this post, the cause of the accident had not yet been disclosed.