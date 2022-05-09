The authorities of the two kingdoms concluded agreement on the logistical conditions for the “Marhaba 2022” operation, during a meeting in Rabat, Thursday, of the Moroccan-Spanish mixed committee headed by the Wali, Director of Immigration and Border Control at the Ministry of Interior, Khaled Zerouali, and the Spanish Undersecretary of the Interior Ministry, Isabel Goicoechea.

The Spanish official confirmed that “the agreement on the details of the plan for the various aspects of Marhaba 2022 has been finalized,” adding that this process “is an example of good coordination between neighboring countries,” according to a statement by the Spanish embassy.

Goicoechea considered that with the maritime movement of more than 3 million people and more than 700,000 vehicles over a period of 3 months, “Marhaba” is the largest transit operation in the world, stressing that cooperation has enabled the success of this operation since 1986.

Exceptional preparation

During the meeting of the Moroccan-Spanish Mixed Committee, it was agreed on an important plan for sailing that provides presentations regarding the daily capacity of passenger transport, vehicles, rotation and maritime connection.

Director of Commercial Navigation at the Ministry of Transport, Aman Fathallah, said, “This year’s transit process was marked by exceptional preparation, given the epidemiological situation, and the emergency stop within two years for the transit of travelers by sea between Spain and Morocco.”

Fathallah revealed in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that “in the context of improving services this year, pre-booking of tickets has been approved on all the shipping lines concerned with the transit process, including the two lines Tangier Med – Algeciras and Tangiers Medina – Tarifa, with the aim of Knowing the number of passengers in advance and taking the necessary measures to ensure a smooth and smooth movement between the two banks.”

The Ministry of Transport stated that, “Within the framework of Operation Marhaba 2022, 32 ships were mobilized on all marine lines linking Moroccan ports with their counterparts in Spain, France and Italy, with a total capacity of about 478,000 passengers and 123 thousand cars, through 571 weekly trips.”

The ministry said in a statement that “the sea lines with Spain, which represents 95 percent of the passenger traffic during the Marhaba operation, will know the harnessing of 23 ships, including 14 passenger ships on the main line Tangier Med-Algeciras, in addition to two ships that will be allocated to transport cargo trucks.”

“All of these ships will enable the provision of 47 daily trips, with a capacity of about 40,000 passengers and 11,000 cars, an increase of 4 percent compared to the year 2019”.

easing procedures

In addition to all these logistical aspects, the meeting of the mixed committee also focused on everything related to prevention and vigilance measures in light of the epidemiological context.

But in this context, it seems that the continued decision of the Moroccan authorities to impose a negative test on Moroccan expatriates worries them, as they will face the condition of having a negative test for the Corona virus, whose cost in most countries is more than 600 dirhams (about $ 60), which means that the amount of tests For an average family of 4, for example, it is very expensive.

The doctor, researcher in health policies and systems, Al-Tayeb Hidi, believes that “it is very reasonable that there are demands to ease travel procedures, especially by plane, as the authorities are still asking travelers to pass the vaccine and a negative test together.”

That is why, “this easing should have been weeks ago, because from the epidemiological and medical aspect, according to the available data, there is absolutely no justification for continuing to request the passport of vaccination and a negative test at the same time,” acid adds to “Sky News Arabia.”

And the researcher in health policies and systems explained, “Countries tighten a set of measures when they fear pressure on the health system, and the epidemic will spread quickly.”

The same source also considered, “Demanding Moroccans and tourists for a passport and a negative test together may deprive Moroccans abroad who are planning their summer vacation from visiting their country and their families,” calling for “accelerating the announcement of easing procedures at airports, similar to what is done in ports.” .

The community stimulates the economy

The return of the maritime connection for travelers between Morocco and Spain and the resumption of the Marhaba process of crossing Moroccans abroad in particular, would have positive repercussions on the two kingdoms.

In this context, Abdel-Rahman Al-Sadidi, a professor of economics at the University of Abd al-Malik al-Saadi in Tangier, states that “at the Spanish level, everyone knows the suffering of the Andalusian region for two years in a row due to the repercussions of Corona and the crisis between Rabat and Madrid.”

Al-Siddiqi added, in connection with “Sky News Arabia”, that “the losses on the Spanish side were estimated at more than one billion dollars, without talking about the social crises caused by this economic crisis, because a group of activities on the Spanish side are linked to the movement of the Moroccan community towards Morocco. or in the direction of the country of stability.

Also, “Morocco, in turn, will also benefit from the process, as the opening of sea lanes between southern Spain and northern Morocco would encourage a large part of the 3 and a half million Moroccans in the diaspora to visit the country, as they did before the advent of Corona and politics,” according to the same spokesman.

The economics professor expects that “the number of Moroccans abroad who will visit the kingdom this year will be much greater than what was recorded during the past two years.”

Al-Siddiqi concluded that “the community is a catalyst for the national economy through its presence in the homeland, through the specific consumption that it practices, as well as through the total investments that it makes.”