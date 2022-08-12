Full model Abby Bible posed in a scarlet bikini and miniskirt and delighted fans

Overweight model and author of the Fat Girl Bible blog, Abby Bible, starred in a candid look and delighted fans. The corresponding publication appeared in her Instagram account. (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

So, the body-positive activist posted a series of pictures in which she is depicted in a scarlet bikini with a bra “curtain” and a tight-fitting matching knitted miniskirt. The image of the girl is complemented by colored beads with letter pendants and glasses with burgundy lenses in a contrasting white frame. “Really juicy,” she remarked ironically.

Netizens began to compliment the blogger in the comments. “Gorgeous!”, “Big red apple”, “Red is definitely your color”, “Beautiful cherry”, “Incredible,” wrote users.

Earlier in August, plus-size model from the UK Pearl Frode gained five sizes and talked about how changes in appearance have affected her life. It is reported that the 23-year-old model switched from the eighth size (corresponds to the international marking M) of clothing to the 18th (XXXL). The girl admitted that she felt disgusting when she was slimmer, and after gaining weight she became happier and more confident.