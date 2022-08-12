Friday, August 12, 2022
Reader’s Opinion | In Helsinki, mail travels at a snail’s pace

August 12, 2022
Opinion|Reader's opinion

I got it a postcard that had traveled from Jyväskylä to Helsinki Käpylä for no less than 26 days. Postal shipments moving at a snail’s pace are nothing new in Helsinki anymore, but this time there was a sticker stuck over the address saying that the card had been “address verified at Posti on 4.8.” i.e. three weeks after its postmark.

One wonders why it is necessary to “address” an address that is written in clear handwriting, with a blue ballpoint pen, and which is exactly correct. Easily readable at a glance.

It would be great if Posti told us what an ordinary citizen could do even better so that the mail would arrive in a reasonable amount of time.

Timo Teräsvuori

Helsinki

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors.

See also  In Novorossiysk, the creation of a naval base is being completed

