

Liverpool and Manchester City, the two dominant English clubs for the last five years, start as big favorites this new season of the premier leaguewhich begins on Friday with Crystal Palace-Arsenal.

As current champion, and with the expected support of Erling Haland, Manchester City retains a small advantage according to observers.

(Piqué, separated from Shakira, lives his most bitter moment)

(Piqué: the queen test of “unrequited love” that would have affected Shakira)

Luis Diaz, waiting

Liverpool’s attack won’t have too much to envy City’s this season either, having scored just five fewer goals last year in the Premier League (94-99).

The ‘Reds’ will especially benefit from the arrival of Darwin Núñez, who should make Sadio Mané forget, who left for Bayern Munich.

Liverpool vs. Manchester City.

The first duel between the two teams, after the Community Shield won last Saturday by Liverpool (3-1) will take place on the weekend of October 15 at Anfield.

Liverpool visits Fulham on Saturday (6:30 am, Colombia time), while the ‘Citizens’ go to the London Stadium on Sunday to face West Ham.

The Liverpool game can be seen on Espn.

(Luis Díaz, ready to shine again: the Premier League starts)

(Robert Lewandowski, happy in his official presentation with Barcelona, ​​video)

Sports