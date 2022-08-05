On this day 5 of the 2022 Opening of the Liga MX Femenil we already experienced one of the most anticipated matches of each tournament, a match that has even been a league final a few years ago: America vs. Tigres, a game that is always attractive in several ways.
And it is that these two teams always give us great matches every time they meet in the regular phase, with a positive balance for Tigres, who have never lost to America in this phase of the tournament. The felines have only lost to America in the league. but on each regular phase date, the balance tips for the felines and this time the situation was no different.
Tigres visited the Azteca Stadium after América thrashed Mazatlán at home and on the other hand, Tigres arrived after a victory against Necaxa at the University Stadium, for which both teams arrived motivated by a positive result.
However, the game between Carmelina Moscato and Ángel Villacampa was won by the former Canadian veteran, as the América team ended up losing to the Tigres team at home by the slightest difference. But not everything was bad for azulcrema, because although the result ended up being a defeat at home and three points that allowed them to take Tigres, América competed one on one against the felines and generated several important occasions, especially a very clear through Scarlett Camberos who was close to being a goal.
In the end, a very serious mistake by Janelly Farías was what allowed Mia Fishel to take advantage of the dead ball and face Itzel González totally alone and score the goal with which Tigres would add three to three in the Azteca.
Another great meeting between América and Tigres and it would be naive to think that it could be the last between these two teams in this tournament, because surely, in the league, these two teams will face each other again and perhaps the story will be different.
#América #Tigres #Femenil #felines #won #Mia #Fishels #goal
Leave a Reply