Monday, June 5, 2023, 1:43 p.m.



Fulgencio Gil will be sworn in as mayor of Lorca in the Margarita Lozano auditorium at the express wish of the councilor-elect. The acting mayor, Diego José Mateos, said this Monday, who explained that the investiture plenary session will take place on June 17 at 12 noon. Mateos explained that his last days in the mayor’s office, before handing over the baton to Gil, are serving to continue with the ordinary management since, according to him, they are completing many of the procedures of projects already undertaken.

At the same time, it carries out “a compilation of information” for the new government team, so that the new councilors are aware of procedures that are in progress and also of deadlines for works that are being carried out.

He assured that his team is working these days to ensure that an “orderly and calm transition” takes place in the City Council because “the important thing is not who governs but Lorca and the people of Lorca.” He said that “we must try so that the neighbors do not notice this transition” and that public services function normally during the change of government.