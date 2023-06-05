A court in Yakutia has sentenced a resident of Lensk accused of killing his sister. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison, news agency reported. YakutiaMedia in the press service of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

The murder took place on February 11, 2023 in an apartment building in the city of Lensk. A 51-year-old local resident was found to have stabbed his 66-year-old sister, who was sitting on a couch, nine times with a hunting knife.

Wounds were inflicted to vital organs. The woman died on the spot.

It is specified that immediately before the crime, the sister reproached her younger brother for constant drinking, lack of work and a constant source of income. The mother of both at that moment was in the apartment and saw how everything happened.

The court found the man guilty under Part 1 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Murder”. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison with a strict regime colony.

As told to IA SakhaNews in the Supreme Court of the Republic, the appellate instance left the verdict of the Lensky District Court unchanged, the appeal of the lawyer of the convict – without satisfaction.