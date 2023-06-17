Fulgencio Gil was proclaimed mayor of Lorca this Saturday before a thousand people in the Margarita Lozano auditorium, in which there was no room for a pin. Finally, there were no last-minute agreements with Vox and the PP, the list with the most votes and with 11 councilors, will govern in a minority in the Lorca City Council, in which the corporation is made up of 25 councilors.

In his investiture speech, he proposed to the rest of the groups “that we ally ourselves” to carry out the projects “that have many points in common” between the different political formations. He called for “consensus, understanding” that “we put aside useless struggles, because there are more issues that unite us than those that separate us.” He added that his will be “a mandate of agreements” and extended his hand, “especially to Vox, because there is a great programmatic similarity.”

Gil received a standing ovation from the public present at the event when he said that one of his goals is to “transform the model of a commuter town and put an end to the phenomenon of substandard housing that is trying to take over neighborhoods like Los Angeles, Apolonia, San Cristóbal, San Diego, districts of the garden and even the historic site ». According to Gil, “the days of the overcrowding of people at any price are numbered” and he affirmed that “we are going to act forcefully against those who manage the municipal register at will and recover the habitable city with a high quality of life that we were until a few years ago”.

He said that he will have the opportunity to fulfill his commitments to improve cleanliness, security, lower taxes and invest in the districts, “the four fundamental points that Lorca has suffered from” in the last term.

He announced that Health will be the first issue he will address with the president of the Region, Fernando López Miras, to improve the primary care service and provide the Rafael Méndez hospital with more space and staff.

He spoke of “the long waiting lists, the closures of medical offices in summer” and the need to find doctors and nurses to fill the vacant positions, to expand the Rafael Méndez and to provide spaces for patients and workers from the hospital can leave their vehicles.

He referred to his predecessor in office, Diego José Mateos, who “these last four years has been an example of knowing how to be”, to the IU spokesman, Pedro Sosa as a person “demanding and faithful to the principles of Lorca and the people of Lorca ».

He told the Vox spokeswoman, Carmen Menduiña, that “our electoral programs coincide in most of the approaches, so our path will surely be united these four years.”

Gil said that this Monday, before stepping on the mayor’s office, he will visit the land in the San Cristóbal neighborhood where the old warehouses have already been demolished and which will be transferred to the Autonomous Community to build a health center. Between next Tuesday and Wednesday he will distribute the powers among the councilors of the Government team.