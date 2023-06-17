Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti They are still on a ‘honeymoon’, especially when Shakira He is far away and living in the United States, which has lowered the tone of the situation of the Spaniards.

Piqué and Clara have seen themselves very close in recent days, after some rumors that they would not be at the best moment.

Piqué and Clara have seen themselves very close in recent days, after some rumors that they would not be at the best moment.

But in Spain there is a revolution, because they assure that they are going to get married, that she has already said ‘yes’ to the former central defender of the club Barcelona.

“They would be willing to go one step further in their relationship and strengthen their courtship with a wedding that they will announce in the coming days. They will communicate it publicly on June 24 on the occasion of the marriage union of her brother, Marc Pique, with Maria, his lifelong girlfriend. And it is that the saying goes ‘from one wedding, another comes out’. With this determination, the couple would confirm that, against all the information and gossip, they are still as in love as the first day and oblivious to criticism, ”says the ABC newspaper.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia. Photo: Europa Press video screenshots

And he adds: “People close to them slide into ‘LOOK’ who have already started preparing for what will become one of the most special days of their lives. Also, as they point out, they have thought about how to communicate the news to their relatives. If confirmed, it will undoubtedly become one of the weddings of the year. It should be remembered that the Catalan footballer did not take the step with Shakira during the 12 years they were together despite the fact that they did have two childrenMilan and Sasha”.



It is information that was being handled, but that everything indicates is confirmed, but there is something ‘extra’ that has Piqué on the ropes.

It was learned that Shakira did not give the endorsement for her children, Milan and Sasha, to attend their uncle’s wedding, but Piqué wants the opposite.

The age difference would be one of the reasons for the alleged disgust. Photo: Instagram @3gerardpique

“The footballer would be insisting, through his legal representatives, that there be a slight modification and Sasha and Milan remain five more days in Barcelona and thus be able to go to Marc Piqué’s link, which was already a reason for emotion for the family , with the possible wedding announcement of Clara Chía and Gerard, everything increases. However, the ‘Acrostic’ interpreter seems to have not given in to the requests of her ex, according to the ‘Y ahora Sonsoles’ program, ”commented the Spanish newspaper.

