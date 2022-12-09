The Deputy Director of the Civil Defense Department in Fujairah, Colonel Khaled Rabih Al-Hamoudi, called for cooperation with the competent authorities in cases of emergency, and to follow the procedures announced by the official authorities, warning of the risks that result from weather fluctuations and rainfall, including accidents of drowning, collision and deterioration.

Al-Hamoudi called for staying away from water bodies, valley streams, and natural water channels, avoiding sitting in them, and not risking crossing valleys while they are flowing.

The municipalities of the Eastern Region and the security authorities affirmed their readiness for any air emergency and their readiness to preserve the safety of lives and property and prevent losses, through an emergency plan that includes follow-up, monitoring and confronting threats and risks resulting from air instability and heavy rains.

Al-Hamoudi told Emirates Today that the efforts made by his department in preparation for any emergency come within the annual strategic plan of the General Command of Civil Defense, to ensure the highest levels of security and safety by applying international best practices in the field of firefighting, prevention and rescue, and confronting crises and disasters.

He stressed that the administration continuously monitors and evaluates weather conditions that may affect the country and harnesses its human potential and capabilities to provide the highest levels of civil protection.

He urged vehicle drivers to follow the paths and roads used as much as possible, calling for cooperation with the civil defense and government agencies, reporting accidents, making way for firefighting vehicles and rescue teams, and benefiting from the awareness bulletins published by the General Command of Civil Defense and the accredited authorities concerned with weather conditions.

For its part, the Fujairah Municipality confirmed the preparation of specialized teams, and providing them with the equipment, pumps and capabilities necessary to raise their readiness and the degree of their readiness to face the effects that may result from any weather emergency or heavy rain.

It also confirmed the identification of teams specialized in withdrawing rainwater from streets and residential areas by means of large suction tanks, and distributing it to rainwater accumulation areas, especially residential and vital streets.

The municipality drew attention to taking preventive measures with the onset of the rainy season to deal with weather fluctuations, and to intensify efforts to raise the degree of preparedness of the emergency committee.

In turn, the director of the Khorfakkan Municipality in Sharjah, Engineer Fawzia Rashid Al-Qadi, stated that the emergency and rain teams are intensifying their efforts in preparation for any emergency by opening sewers and channels for water drainage, and distributing rain suction places in squares and streets.