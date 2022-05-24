THE updated prices at the petrol station, diesel, LPG and methane can also be viewed on Google Maps and can be consulted on the car display through Apple Car Play or Android Auto. This option was not available in Italy until now and will be similar to the one already present on other navigation apps such as Waze.

Fuel prices on Google Maps

In this period of strong increases for save on fuel it is essential to find the distributor who applies i lower prices, consistent with its position. To help us drive on Google Maps it is now possible to consult the prices of petrol and diesel, but also of LPG and methane.

Fuel prices can now also be viewed on Google Maps

In fact, on the navigator developed by Google the cost of the SP95 petrolor the classic “green” petrol.

Google Maps updates petrol prices

To find the fuel prices of the fuels that interest us in the Google Maps update, you can also click on the item “Petrol stations” in the list of filters, or to search for the term “petrol stations” in the search bar. Once the search is completed and the filters have been refined, the prices of all the distributors in the area appear on the map.

The Google Maps screen with fuel prices

By opening the distributor card then Google Maps also shows us all the other prices, of petrol, diesel, but also LPG and CNG.

Video investigation on fuel price increases

What are the real causes of the increase in fuel prices? The newsauto investigation.

