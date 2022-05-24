The day for the western launch of the Touken Ranbu Warriorsa title that marks the meeting between the otome’s franchise DMM Games and the classic license plate series KOEI TECMO GAMES. The title allows us to play the role of Touken Danshia group of warriors born from the spirit of some legendary weapons, which will have to prevent the destruction of some key elements of the history of Japan. Developed in collaboration by Omega Force, DMM Games And Ruby Partythis is a real breakthrough for KOEI TECMO as it is the first title from his studio dedicated to otome games to arrive in the West.

But will this collaboration have succeeded in adequately transposing a franchise that is still a niche in Europe? Find out in our review of Touken Ranbu Warriors!

Title: Touken Ranbu Warriors

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PC

Version analyzed: Nintendo Switch (EU)

Type: Action

Players: 1

Publisher: KOEI TECMO GAMES Europe

Developer: Omega Force, Ruby Party, DMM Games

Tongue: English (lyrics), Japanese (dubbing)

Exit date: May 24, 2022

Availability: digital delivery

DLC: alternative costumes for the characters, backgrounds for Honmaru, unreleased music packs

Note: it is a tie-in of Touken Ranbu, a browser game released for the first time in Japan in 2015 We reviewed Touken Ranbu Warriors with a Nintendo Switch code given to us free of charge by KOEI TECMO GAMES via Koch Media.

Year 2205. The flow of history as we know it risks being drastically distorted. The army of the Revisionistan entity looking to modify the story to their liking, has in fact sent their own History Retrograde Army to attack some milestones in the history of Japan to destroy them. In order to prevent this from happening, the Government of Time asked for help from the Saniwa of Honmaru and his wonders Touken Dashi. They are the personifications of some of the weapons that fought during the history of Japan, becoming legends over the centuries. However, the Saniwa of Honmaru has disappeared into thin air, and the Touken Danshi will have to divide into groups led by Konnomaru to be able not only to save the flow of time, but also to find out what happened to your Saniwa.

A Musou for beginners

From a gameplay point of view Touken Ranbu Warriors presents substantial differences with other titles belonging to the famous franchise KOEI TECMO. This new tie-in was indeed stripped of all those strategic elements that characterize the series making it not only much more linear, but also all too easy to play. This is especially noticeable from the fact that the maps of the various game instances will be very small than in the past, and missions are rarely a challenge for the player. The few times a secret secondary objective will be available to complete before the mission is completed this will be extremely easy to understand due to the small size of the map game as we won’t have many places to explore before we find it.

The protagonists of the game will be divided into five different groups, each of which is dedicated to one of the chapters that make up the story of the game. Within each chapter we will be able to use almost exclusively the characters belonging to the chosen groupexcept for a few times when the title will randomly offer us the opportunity to choose from some additional warriors. In battle, we will also have only two characters availableone that can be used directly by the player and the other that will provide support during the fights.

All this, combined with the lack of variety of objectives present in the main missions, makes that the flow of the game is particularly repetitive in those chapters where there will be only two or three characters to choose from. Without also considering that the game has no side missions, but it will only be possible to replay the skirmishes of the main story with the only difference that we will be free to choose from all fifteen protagonists. Unfortunately it comes to a lack of variety that makes its weight felt especially in long gameswhile it will be more digestible if we prefer to carry out only a few missions a day.

The way of the warrior

Inside Touken Ranbu Warriors we will be able to improve the bond of the characters thanks to the Bond system. This will not only allow us to witness some exclusive scenes that highlight the personality of the protagonists and their relationship, but will also guarantee us gods real advantages in battle. In fact, depending on the level of Bond obtained, the support character will be able to use a Partner Counteror block an opponent’s attack and counterattack in our place, or a Follow-Up Partner, which will guarantee an additional attack at the end of our combo. In battle we will also have the Souto bar which, once filled, will allow us to enter the Souto Mode and be able to use the two warriors at the same time. Once it comes to an end we will unleash a prodigious combined attack capable of defeating hordes of enemies in a few moments.

By completing missions characters active in battle will gain experience, and as they level up they will receive a stat upgrade. We will be able to further improve their combat performance, unlock new item slots and additional techniques thanks to the growth system. Using the materials obtained at the end of the missions we can in fact go to unlock new tiles in the Upgrade grid for each warriorthus tremendously increasing their strength in battle.

But completing missions won’t be the only way to get experience and materials. By placing the Touken Danshi in the various parts of Honmaru in fact they they will automatically gain experience and from time to time it will be possible to participate in some nice minigames. We move from the collection of materials in the garden to the creation of mochi in the kitchen to improve the bond between the two improvised cooks. These are just some of the secondary activities present in Honmaru, which will grant the player a little pause between one fight and another rewarding him handsomely.

Let’s do the Time Warp again

Also from a technical point of view Touken Ranbu Warriors it does not shine particularly when compared with other titles recently released by the software house. The graphics section of the game consists of some interesting elementssuch as the polygonal models of the characters and the animations of their special attacks or their entry into battle, but particularly suffers from the reuse of certain animations. For example any duo of characters we choose to use, the animation of their Souto Hissatsu attack will be nearly identical. Considering also the presence of the mechanics of Bond among the protagonists it would have been more pleasant to see unique animations based on the chosen couple, especially for those warriors who have a particular interpersonal history between them.

The sound sector, on the other hand, manages to be decidedly more charismatic, thanks also to the presence of a excellent Japanese dubbing. Among some extra features of the game we will also find the possibility of listen to the main lines of dialogue as we please of the fifteen protagonists, as well as being able to review game footage and Bond skits at any time.

One of the problems that penalizes the most on a technical level Touken Ranbu Warriors lies in some elements of the narrative. Being a niche franchise, especially in the West, both the basis of the plot and the characterization of some characters they would have needed more study. The software house in fact takes for granted that, despite the limited diffusion of the original material in Europe, it is possible to perfectly grasp all the nuances of the relationship between the various protagonists of the game. Considering then that the cast of characters is quite small compared to other exponents of the Warriors series it would have taken very little to give them those extra details capable of making the player empathize with them more, such as implementing their cards on the official website even within the game.

Who do we recommend Touken Ranbu Warriors to?

Due to its simplified nature, Touken Ranbu Warriors it is suitable for those unfamiliar with the franchise KOEI TECMO and wants to have an easier experience than the main titles. The fact of being linked to a niche work, however, is a double-edged sword: those who are already familiar with the original franchise will certainly be able to enjoy the game better and his characters compared to those who appear for the first time in the universe of Touken Ranbu.

The first Ruby Party title to arrive in the West

Well structured bond and warrior growth system

Good realization of the character models … … But in battle there is very little variety

Some animations will be almost identical for all the protagonists

The strategic component of the Warriors is completely absent