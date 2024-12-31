12/31/2025



Updated at 09:18 a.m.





2024 has been full of styles that will go down in history of fashion. Among all the galas, red carpets, film festivals or awards ceremonies that have been held throughout these 365 days, in addition to many other events, some looks have stood out above others and are worth remembering. Miley Cyrus became the star of the Grammy Awards, winning two awards and wearing up to five designer dresses while Taylor Swift She also swept a bridal-inspired model to pick up Best Album of the Year for ‘Midnights’. Emma Stone and Carey Mulligan They exuded elegance on the Oscars red carpet and Zendaya and Demi Moore They left everyone speechless at the Met Gala.

At the national level, the Queen Letiziaconsidered one of the most elegant women in the world, could not be missing from this list and although any expert could assure that she has got her ‘outfit’ right in practically all of her public appearances, the truth is that both her ‘total look’ Dior at the Olympic Games and her Balenciaga dress for the portrait of Annie Leibovitz have gone around the world. In addition, Penelope Cruz He was one of the most prominent figures at the Goya Awards in Valladolid and at the San Sebastián film event, not to mention many other personalities who, for different reasons, have managed to position themselves as the best dressed of the season.