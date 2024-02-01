Azzurra De Lollis, immediately after the funeral of her mother Sandra Milo, wrote a heartbreaking letter, which was then published on social networks

Yesterday the funeral of Sandra Milo, unforgettable star of Italian cinema, who passed away at the age of 90 on January 29th. Shortly after, her daughter Azzurra published a heartbreaking letter on her mother's Instagram profile, in which she talks about someone who, like her and her brothers, is suffering greatly from the disappearance of her, her beloved dogs Jim and Lady.

An emotional crowd, also made up of many well-known cinema and entertainment personalities, gathered yesterday morning in the Church of the Artists of Piazza del Polo in Rome.

He did it to say a final farewell to the great Sandra Milo, one of the most successful and beloved actresses in the world history of Italian cinema.

Shortly after the service Azzurra De Lollisthe third and last daughter of the actress, posted on her account Instagram a heartbreaking letter.

Letter that talks about someone who, like her and her brothers Deborah and Ciro, is suffering greatly from her disappearance, her beloved dogs Jim and Lady.

Sandra Milo: the letter written by Azzurra

Mom, our Jim gently rested his face on your lap when you sat in the armchair, and you caressed him gently while Lady discreetly licked your hand. When they realized that you were gone they yelped in despair. He put his nose close to the open coffin, placed in your room, as if wanting to seek your caresses again while his truffle continuously dripped from the stress and she started to tremble like a leaf. I couldn't calm them down.

“Now Jim doesn't part with the doll you gave him and he still retains your smell and Lady searches for you with her gaze in the line where the sea meets the sky, blending into it on the horizon. Towards the sea you walked away in a video in which you talk about your death and that's where she will find you when she wants to see you”.