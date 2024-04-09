Opel presented the new Fronteraa compact SUV positioned between the Mokka and the Grandlandwhich in the range replaces the Crossland. With a practical design and a large trunk, it focuses on adaptability to urban traffic and on solutions to maintain a competitive price. The main novelty is the electric propulsiontogether with a hybrid version equipped with a 48-volt powertrain, in line with Opel's electrification strategy.

The new Opel Frontera features a robust and bold interpretation of Opel's design, with an upright silhouette and a distinctive front which combines functionality with a strong and modern look.

New Opel Frontera front 3/4

Opel's “Blitz” logo makes its debut on a production model, positioned in the center of theOpel Vizor black which integrates i Eco LED headlights and brand identity.

The pronounced wheel arches give a solid and modern appearance, while the “wing signature” Opel adds a distinctive touch to the side view with separate LED lighting. The rear of the new Opel Frontera features an almost rear window perpendicular to the ground to maximize internal space, even if the glazing does not seem very large.

New Opel Frontera New Frontera rear 3/4 LED light signature front headlight Frontera lettering on the tailgate Alloy wheels Cockpit dashboard New Opel Frontera

The appearance is robust, with horizontal rear lights and the written “Frontera” on the bottom. Roof bars, with load capacities of up to 200 kg, are available on request.

Cockpit, what the interior of the new Frontera looks like

The interior of the new Opel Frontera is that of a modern car, with large horizontal decorations that visually expand the passenger compartment. The digital dashboard Pure Panel integrates two 10-inch displays and a multimedia system, together with the new one.

Opel introduces an innovation smartphone station which turns your phone into a vehicle infotainment control panel, integrating with the steering wheel buttons. This solution can probably be used on basic models without multimedia displays for infotainment. The front seats offer exceptional comfort, with a function Intelli-Seat which relieves pressure on the coccyx and sustainable recycled fabrics.

The interior of the new Frontera

Charging mobile devices is made easy with a wireless charger and multiple USB ports. Finally, regarding load capacity, the trunk allows you to stow more 460 litreswhich increases to 1,600 litres with the seats folded down.

48 Volt hybrid electric Opel engines

The new Opel Frontera is based on the platform Smart Cars of the Stellantis group, shared with the Citroen C3 and future models like the Electric Fiat Panda and the C3 Aircross. Details on the characteristics of the engines are not yet available, but we can hypothesize a version 48 Volt electric and hybrid with a powertrain similar to the Citroen e-C3, with approx 113 HP and a direct current charging power of up to 100 kW.

The new Frontera is electric and hybrid at 48 Volts

It could differ in autonomy, estimated at around 400 km thanks to different batteries. Or it could mount the electric powertrain already available on Race, Mokka and on theAstra of 156 HP, with a 54 kWh battery. As for hybrid propulsion, it could adopt a system from 136 HP or 100 HP with a three-cylinder petrol engine 1.2 liter PureTech.

Price, how much does the new Frontera cost

The price of the new Opel Frontera in the electric configuration could start from a base higher than 35,000 euroswhile the 48 Volt hybrid one could cost around 25,000 euros. The arrival in Opel dealerships it is scheduled for the last quarter of 2024.

Photo New Opel Frontera

