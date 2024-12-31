Poet and novelist Rosa Fabregat dies at 91

The poet and novelist Rosa Fabregat has died at the age of 91. Born in Cervera and a pharmacist by profession, she is the author of a dozen novels and another dozen books of poetry, as well as stories, essays and articles in media such as ‘Segre’, ‘Diari de Lleida’, ‘El Temps’ or ‘ Diari de Barcelona’. Throughout his career he received recognition from institutions with awards such as the Creu de Sant Jordi in 2017 or the National Culture Prize in 2022.

Rosa Fabregat’s work has been translated into languages ​​such as Spanish, German, Russian and English. She was a member and honorary member of the Associació d’Writers in Catalan Language, the PEN Club and the Catalan Society of Science-Fiction and Fantasy.

The beginning of his literary career was marked by a prize, the Vila de Martorell, in 1978 for the collection of poems ‘Estelles’, which was followed by ‘El cabdell de les bruixes’ and ‘Temps del cos i tretze llunes de maduixa’.

In 1981 he published his first novel, ‘Laberints de seda’, and this was followed by a few, some of them science fiction, such as ‘Embrió humà ultracolét núm. F-77’, from 1984, or ‘La dama del glaç’, from 1997.

The publishing house Pagès Editors have shown their “absolute desolation” and have highlighted Fabregat’s great generosity and his “gentle disposition.”

The president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, has sent his condolences through a message on the ‘X’ network. Illa has pointed out that the life of this writer has been “commitment” to culture, science and feminism with one of the “most outstanding and versatile” literary careers in the Catalan language. “The good moment of current Catalan literature has its roots in pioneering figures like Rosa Fabregat,” the president concluded.