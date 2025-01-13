The hospitals of the Community of Madrid need blood donations from groups ‘0-‘, ‘0+’, ‘A+’ and ‘B-‘, which are on red alert for your urgent donation, has remembered the Transfusion Center on social networks (mainly on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter).

In depth

Group reservations’TO-‘ are at the yellow level, with a call for donations in the next two or three days, while the rest of the groups, ‘B+‘, ‘AB+‘ and ‘AB-‘, are at normal levels, although donations are requested with some regularity.

Hospitals require around 650 bags of fresh blood daily for treatments and surgical interventions to guarantee stocks. Only in a complicated birth Up to 10 blood bags can be used if there is massive bleedingthe Transfusion Center recalled.

More details

In the Community of Madrid, around 240,000 contributions per year and in a surgical intervention can sometimes be consumed the equivalent of 20 donations.

As if that were not enough, to meet hospital demand, the autonomous Administration needs another 900 dailytaking into account that some components, Like platelets, they expire after five days; and 650 bags of fresh blood are needed per day to guarantee supplies.

Requirement

The basic requirements to be able to be a donor are to have between 18 and 65 yearsweigh more than 50 kilos and enjoy good health.

It is a simple process that takes no more than 20 minutes. and that can be done every 8 weeks, as long as Don’t do it more than 4 times in a 12-month period for men and 3 times for women..

In addition to the Transfusion Center, located on Avenida de la Democracia s/n, corner with Avenida de las Comunidades in the capital, the citizen who want to perform this gesture has the Mobile Units of the Community of Madrid and the Red Cross, whose locations and schedules attention can be consulted on the website community.madrid/donarsangre.