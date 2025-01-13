Atresmedia has found a vein with Joaquín Sánchez. The former Betis midfielder made his debut as a presenter on ‘Joaquín, the Rookie’ shortly after hanging up his boots. Following the success of the interview format, the private network signed him again for the ‘talk show’ ‘Paired‘led by the footballer himself and also by his wife, Susana Saborido. Now the man from Cádiz is embarking on a new television project. And he will do it with his entire family.

It is about ‘The captain in America‘, an adventure in which the couple and their two daughters, Salma and Danielatravel along the west coast of the United States passing through four states: California, Arizona, Utah and Nevada. For that reason, the four attended the delivery of ‘The Anthill’ on Monday, December 13, where they shared anecdotes about the experience, their

At the request of Pablo Motosthe guests announced in a few words what the format consists of. “A documentary series about what a family trip is like,” he summarized. Joaquin. “Very nice and with many fights,” added his wife.

Salma’s scare in the desert

With the sense of humor that characterizes the family, the patriarch joked that “we arrived where the garden opens into the air…”, referring to the desert. According to the travelers, they were in the middle of nowhere and enduring extreme temperatures.









“Everything has happened to us in Monument Valley,” they also advanced. The little one of the Sánchez-Saborido family, Salmasaid that because of so much heat he began to get dizzy while standing on the edge of a cliff. “I couldn’t get hold of my father…” he dropped. To which her father completed that “if I don’t hold her, we are there burying her, because she fainted on the edge.”

“The four of you have done the tour in a caravan… Is it a good idea?” the presenter wanted to know. The matriarch was in charge of answering that question. And it was blunt. “If we make another trip like this again, I won’t go,” he said.

Despite the setbacks and fights, they preserve some unforgettable moments. Like the second wedding in Las Vegas Joaquin and Susanna. «It seemed silly, because the churches there are very small and they give you 15 minutes to get married. Well, when I was waiting for my wife, with my two girls, and she came in dressed in white…”, noted the footballer. “So tired of crying,” his daughters noted at the same time.

«Like a real cupcake. To say ‘but is this happening to me? It is one of the chapters in which you really see what we are,” admitted the man from Cádiz.