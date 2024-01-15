Football | HJK boss has received threatening messages – “Disrupted family life”

HJK held a press conference on Monday, where the club's operative management explained why the club had to appoint Ossi Virran as head coach Ferran Sibilan in place of.

A head coaching contract was signed for Virra because the previously appointed Ferran Sibila did not have the required Uefa Pro coaching license for the position.

HJK's director of sports Vesa Mäki admitted that he had made a mistake in not checking whether the Spaniard Sibila had the chance to go to Sweden for the Uefa Pro coaching license course.

“During the first or second phone call with Ferran, it became clear that he was running out of Uefa Pro qualifications. Ferran informed me that he has asked the Swedish Football Association's training department about it. From there, he has been given a clear answer that when he coaches in a place where a Uefa Pro qualification is required, he will be able to attend the course in Sweden,” said Mäki.

“We received clear information from elsewhere that he would be accepted for the course in Sweden. We relied on this information. Of course, the club and I should have verified it from the Swedish Federation that the information is correct.”

Sibyl didn't make it to the Swedish course, and that denied him the chance to work as HJK's head coach. Responsible for the Swedish association's Uefa Pro course Roger Sandberg told HS that the association does not give any advance information about who could get into the course. Therefore, neither HJK nor Sibila could have such information that Sibila would definitely get on the course.

“I emphasize that I made a mistake, that the matter should have been verified. We made a mistake together, and I take responsibility for it,” Mäki stated.

Mäki said that since the fall, he had discussed with Ossi Virra and other coaches about how to divide the responsibilities of the coaching group.

Hill said that he knew that the pressure was high at HJK. Mäki thinks it is unreasonable that everything has gone badly for his first four months.

“Perhaps what bothers me the most is that as a result of the criticism, I have received hate mail and threats. It has disrupted family life, and it is perhaps the most fattening. I still get full support from the club, and we do a good job with the coaching team, and with that I can continue,” said Mäki.

According to Mäki, the threats have come via e-mail.

Managing director Aki Riihilahten according to me, it is good that there is a discussion about HJK and that criticism is allowed.

“Of course, it must be based on facts and be within reasonable limits. We do this together, and we bear the responsibility together.”

According to Riihilahti, there is a consensus in the club that the club has the right sports management and coaching team.

“After the results and the games, we can evaluate how successful we have been,” Riihilahti said.

