The year doesn’t start until Little pieces does not begin to pull archives, music and humor in La 2. One more year, and there are already tenthe program’s traditional New Year’s Eve special once again flooded Spanish homes with laughter based on irreverent and devastating signs that accompany the images shown of musical performances.

The journalist and RNE announcer, Ángel Carmona, returned to lead the previous program, called Cachitos Love the 90’sand full of performances that gave way to Little pieces most anticipated of the year.

In total, they were almost three hours full of images from the RTVE music archive with its hooligans and funny labels that this year they have once again targeted, a lot, the political class.

But man, and television, do not only live on politics, because such relevant figures as Iker Jiménez, Bertín Osborne, Jorde Évole, Álvaro Morata, Mario Vaquerizo or Bárbara Rey.