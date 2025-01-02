The number two in the world, Alexander Zverevwithdrew injured from the United Nations Cup after suffering a strain in the biceps of his right arm. The German, world No. 2 and one of the fittest players at the moment, becomes the first big doubt for the Australian Open.

Zverev opted not to compete in the quarterfinal singles clash due to the muscle ailment. Eleven days before the start of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, The German loses 280 points in the ATP ranking and moves away from the number one of the Italian Jannik Sinner.

Instead, his singles match at the crossroads between Germany was played by Daniel Masur, beaten by Alexander Shevchenko (6-7(5), 6-2 and 6-2), who gave Kazakhstan a place in the semifinals and left out of the tournament to the current champion.

Zverev’s withdrawal paved the way in the tournament for Kazakhstan, which sealed its triumph with victory, in the women’s singles, by Elena Rybakina against Laura Siegemund 6-3 and 6-1.

The German team made up for their elimination by winning the inconsequential doubles duel. Siegemund and Tiem Puetz won by a double 6-2 against Zhibek Kulambayeva and Dmitry Popko.

Kazakhstan will face in the semifinals the winner of the duel between Poland, who beat the Czech Republic, and a second in the group stage yet to be defined.