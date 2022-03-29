The UAE is witnessing a global movement on the issue of climate change by holding a series of international conferences that bring together decision-makers, officials and experts from different countries of the world.

The country is currently hosting the work of the “First Regional Climate Week in the Middle East and North Africa 2022”, while Expo 2020 Dubai will host the World Energy Forum, which includes a rich list of relevant discussion sessions. The issues of climate change and sustainability constitute one of the most important themes of the sessions of the World Government Summit, which started today at the headquarters of Expo 2020 Dubai. The global momentum that the UAE is witnessing reinforces its position as one of the most prominent global decision-making centers related to the climate file and the challenges accompanying it. The work of the “First Regional Climate Week in the Middle East and North Africa 2022” kicked off yesterday, Monday, in the presence of a long list of government officials and heads of United Nations organizations around the world, in addition to a large number of experts and those interested in climate action from all over the world.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Special Envoy of the UAE for Climate Change, considered the event an ideal platform to discuss the main climate challenges and propose smart solutions to address them.

He said: “As the host country for the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in 2023, we will do our utmost to make this session comprehensive and contribute to unifying the efforts of the world. and to include women, youth and civil society.. and we will focus on climate solutions that are viable, commercially viable and capable of transforming plans and strategies into tangible results on the ground.” Her Excellency Patricia Espinosa, CEO of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, praised the UAE, which is hosting the meeting, for its leadership in the field of climate, noting the affirmation of the Glasgow Climate Charter agreed upon at the United Nations Climate Conference (COP26) of the importance of regional cooperation. Climate Week in the Middle East and North Africa 2022 supports efforts to enhance opportunities for a transition towards achieving climate neutrality and protecting societies and economies against the effects of climate change, as well as promoting bringing together stakeholders to discuss regional solutions to the global response to climate change. At the same time, climate issues constitute one of the most important axes of the agenda of the World Government Summit, which was launched today at the headquarters of Expo 2020 Dubai, where the first day will witness two main sessions, the first being held under the title Is the world ready for the post-oil phase.. It will host both His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, the Saudi Minister of Energy, His Excellency Masrour Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, and His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

In addition, the summit will organize a main session under the title “Climate Finance… Investing in the Future of Our Planet”, during which His Excellency Mokhtar Diop, Director General of the International Finance Corporation, will speak. The momentum of events related to the climate file continues with the hosting of the World Energy Forum, which discusses rising ocean levels, governments’ fight against climate change, and zero carbon emissions, in addition to a session entitled Designing Future Economies. The forum will discuss energy developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, energy efficiency, the IAEA’s carbon-neutral scenario, and the role of nuclear energy in transitioning to a better world, in addition to reviewing many other experiences and challenges.