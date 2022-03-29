Access to the castle through the neighborhood of San José, which remains cut off due to the undermining of the road. / Jaime Insa / AGM

The rains recorded in Lorca between March 16 and 27 caused damage for more than half a million euros, said Tuesday the Councilor for Emergencies, Isabel Casalduero. The Emergency and Civil Protection service dealt with 110 incidents and 64 of them were related to obstacles on the road that hindered traffic due to falling rocks, falling trees, sinkholes and potholes in the road.

Almost another twenty corresponded to landslides due to falling objects and collapses and detachment of cornices and roofs; eight were due to draining of water and another eight due to the cut in the public lighting supply and loose cables. The Emergency personnel also had to carry out three rescues of vehicles trapped in riverbeds or water passages and carried out three interventions due to landslides.

Casalduero explained that the path to La Torrecilla, where several large rockfalls occurred, has already been reopened to traffic and that the ascent to the castle via the La Parroquia road will be reopened this afternoon. Access to the fortress through the San José neighborhood will remain closed indefinitely due to the undermining of the road due to a landslide and he warned that it is a “more complex” action.

The work of clearing the hill of Los Angeles continues due to the risk of landslides on houses and two of the five families evicted for this reason in different parts of the urban periphery continue to be rehoused by the City Council’s Social Services.

The council of Pedanías will activate in the next few days a plan for the repair of roads that have been affected by the rains, but in the urban area the first patches have already been carried out on Santa Clara avenue, Poeta Para Vico and Rafael alamedas Méndez, Granada road and Martín Morata street, next to the level crossing. He announced that throughout the day they will be held on Sutullena Avenue, in the surroundings of the Felipe VI Sports Complex and in a section of the Camino Viejo del Puerto.