In strict alphabetical order: Belloni Elisabetta, Berlusconi Silvio, Casellati Maria Elisabetta, Casini Pierferdinando, Cassese Sabino, Frattini Franco, Moratti Letizia, Nordio Carlo, Pera Marcello. And again Cartabia Marta, Riccardi Andrea, Severino Paola, Tajani Antonio and Tremonti Giulio. They are the main candidates of the flag, the unfulfilled hopes, the presumed saviors of the homeland, in short, the “impallinati” of the elections for the thirteenth president of the Republic. Important names, political, institutional and civil society figures of all respect, who have accepted despite themselves to participate in the game of the Colle massacre.

If we go in order, that is, following the history of these hectic and tiring days, the first name is that of Silvio Berlusconi. The Knight has kept the entire political world in check, starting from its center-right, with a possible candidacy that has effectively paralyzed the games until the end. Then the renunciation of the impossible dream of a lifetime, reluctantly and with a lot of psychological and physical aftermath.

The game, after Berlusconi left the scene, began 48 hours after the date set for the election of the president, January 24th. And to lead it, in the name of the handful of more votes in Parliament (and courtesy of the 5 stars, who actually had more votes in the hemicycle), was Matteo Salvini. The leader of the League did not shirk his responsibilities, he worked hard by listening to all the parties, discussing, negotiating, but never really mediating. Result: he failed in the attempt to agree center-right and center-left on a shared name. Indeed, he ended up observing, contributing with his choices to do so, the divisions within his own line-up. With Giorgia Meloni who unmarked herself almost immediately and with Forza Italia who dropped him at the last minute.

We come to the other names: 3 go hand in hand. They are those of Letizia Moratti, Marcello Pera and Carlo Nordio. The three petals of the “rose” proposed by Salvini to the center-left. Only one, the former deputy prosecutor of Venice, somehow “resisted” as a candidate of the Brothers of Italy, who voted him consistently to the last. The others melted like snow in the sun within hours. The time to take note that there were no agreements between the two sides and there would be none.

The name of Elisabetta Casellati, president of the Senate and second office of the state, is linked to the “shoulder” attempted by Salvini immediately after the withering of the rose. But even in this case, despite the political weight and the presumed transversal nature of the candidacy (Casellati had been voted by the 5Stelle for the presidency of Palazzo Madama), her petal fell off and sadly fluttered to the ground. Officially unthinkable for Enrico Letta’s Pd as the result not of a medition, but of a unilateral attempt by the “kingmaker” Salvini.

The name of the former foreign minister Frattini, and with him those of Tajani and Riccardi, sponsored but never really “spent” by the center-right and center-left, remained in the shadows, impalpable, light. Too light like the others.

The Salvinian frenzy managed to drag Sabino Cassese into the spotlight between real or alleged encounters, confirmations and denials. He who knows how much he will have liked the former minister and judge of the Council.

A separate parenthesis is linked, in the general riot, to the name of Elisabetta Belloni: representative, the head of the country’s secret services, of that “pink quota” theoretically desired by all and strongly pushed by Conte and Salvini unlike other possible outsiders like Paola Severino and Marta Cartabia. Then there are the past (and voted) names between general indifference such as Guido Crosetto, Paolo Maddalena and Nino Di Matteo, preferences of the Brothers of Italy, Alternative there and of the former 5Stelle. At the very least, they will remain on record.

Finally Pierferdinando Casini, never a candidate officially but much more present in the frenzied negotiations of these days than all the others. So present that he is probably the only one ready to really become “the name” in case of need. A man of political and institutional experience that is beyond question, appreciated, or tolerated, by a large part of both sides. But even the former Speaker of the Chamber had to step aside, perhaps when he hoped for more, after the Draghi-Mattarella axis finally decided to really get into the game. And to put things right.

Theoretically, now, everything remains as it was before. Mattarella at the Quirinale, Draghi at Palazzo Chigi and above all the government still standing. But the week just passed is destined to leave a profound mark, and not only in the hopes and memories of the illustrious impallinati.