Dozens of applicants, this Sunday at the entrances to the Giner de los Ríos lecture hall, on the Espinardo campus. / ros caval / agm

Inés Fernández has spent these last few days isolated from the rest of the world. “The whole family went around the house with a mask, and she ate alone.” Such precaution had a more than justified reason: a contagion would have meant losing the entire year of preparation for the MIR, given that the Ministry of Health did not provide any alternative so that those who were infected could take the access test to specialized health training. Manuel Romero has still beaten Inés in caution. “I have been in my country house for three weeks without seeing my parents,” he confessed this Saturday, while both waited for the doors of the Giner de los Ríos classroom to open, on the Espinardo campus, where the exam was held.

«I do not understand that you can go to vote being positive, as is going to happen now in Castilla y León, and no system has been devised to be able to take the exam if you are infected. For example, creating Covid classrooms”, Manuel complained. The truth is that there was neither that option nor the crowds were avoided. At three in the afternoon, a human mass was squashed by the doors of the classroom building, trying to gain access to the interior.

More than 1,400 people showed up in Murcia for the call, and 28,700 throughout Spain. At stake, 10,634 places in the National Health System, 3.8% more than last year. However, this increase is not transferred to the Region of Murcia, where the offer decreases slightly, with three places less: from the 367 of the previous call, it goes to 364.

In figures 10,634

Specialized health training places are offered throughout Spain, which represents an increase of 3.6%

364

places are offered in the Region of Murcia. That’s three less than last year

262

MIR vacancies are offered in the Region, one more than in the previous call

83

Internal resident nurse positions (EIR), two less than last year

89

Family Medicine places, the same as in the last call See also Harry Potter, reunion: actors tell how fire almost affected first film set

Two less for the EIR



83 of these positions are reserved for Resident Nurse Interns (EIR), with a cut of two positions in Mental Health Nursing. Meanwhile, there are 262 internal resident doctor (MIR) positions, just one more than in 2021 despite the lack of professionals in the Region. The offer of Family Medicine remains frozen this year while in the health centers the absence of these professionals prevents coverage of sick leaves or vacations. The Ministry of Health points out that, despite the stagnation of this call, the teaching offer has grown by 44% in the last five years in the Region of Murcia, compared to the 32% increase at the national level.

“Regarding doctors, the number of places offered in the last five years increased by 31%, and in Nursing it did so by 112.5%”, underlines Health. “A large part of this increase is due to the 14.1% increase in Family and Community Medicine positions, and 145% in Family and Community Nursing.”

In addition to the MIR and EIR offer, this Saturday there were 10 Pharmacy positions, 6 Psychology positions, 2 Biology positions, 1 Radiophysics position and 1 Chemistry position at stake in the Region of Murcia.