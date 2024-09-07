Bitter Home Sprint

The San Marino Grand Prix Sprint ended in the worst possible way for the team VR46with both its riders failing to reach the finish line in front of their home crowd. After Fabio Di Giannantonio’s crash, also Marco Bezzecchi he lost every chance of crossing the checkered flag for another fallwith the Rimini native who will relaunch all the opportunities for redemption in tomorrow afternoon’s match.

Difficulties already at the start

Yet the #72 of Valentino Rossi’s team was coming off an excellent performance in qualifying, finishing on the front row behind his compatriots Morbidelli and Bagnaia, the latter having taken pole position. Already at the start, Bezzecchi lost several positions, so much so that he dropped back to 7th place on the first lap. An initial sign, not linked to the subsequent fall, of a race destined to end without any satisfaction for himself and the team, except for the progress made in qualifying.

Bezzecchi’s words

“The crease was nothing special, just that I touched the inner white line and unfortunately I slipped, too bad – commented on the dynamics of his fall Sky Sports MotoGP – there is tomorrow, today we try to exploit the little we saw in the Sprint. The start was not great but it was not that bad either, it’s just that I still have the low forkso 2-3 riders immediately overtook me in the first corners. Unfortunately he struggled a bit, then I made this little mistake and slipped, but tomorrow we will try to reset and do better. The official Ducatis are lower and start faster, as do the KTMs, so I was immediately joined by Binder who caught me unprepared for a moment. He moved me slightly to the left, so I had to brake, release the brake a bit and brake again, only that I was missing 1 millimeter of travel to unlock the lowering device, and in the end I had to do the first variant and the 3rd all low. I arrived at the 4th already a bit detached, but to unlock it I had to brake like crazy, I arrived a bit wide, I tried to resist and Acosta passed me shortly after. The first corners were complicated, but we are seeing a little light. It’s still far awayso we need to get closer to it.”