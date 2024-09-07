President Lula participated in Independence Day without the presence of First Lady Janja; the event cost R$4.3 million
The Independence Day civic-military parade was held this Saturday (7.Sep.2024), in Brasília. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) participated without the presence of First Lady Janja Lula da Silva, who was absent due to an event in Qatar.
In the stands set up for the head of state, other authorities of the Republic were present, such as the president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Luís Roberto Barroso, and of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).
The government spent R$1.2 million more on the parade in 2024 compared to 2023. The contract cost R$4.3 million, while last year it was R$3.1 million, an increase of 39%. The contracted value was 42% below the estimate by Secom (Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic) in the notice, which was R$7.42 million.
In addition to the heads of the Powers, Lula was also accompanied by the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), of the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), STF minister Alexandre de Moraes and most of his ministers.
The following authorities were present at the event:
- Alexandre de Moraes – minister of the STF;
- Alexandre Padilha – Minister of Institutional Relations;
- Alexandre Silveira – Mines and Energy;
- Admiral Marcos Olsen – Commander of the Navy;
- André Fufuca – Minister of Sports;
- André de Paula – Minister of Fisheries;
- Andrei Rodrigues – Chief Delegate of the Federal Police;
- Antônio Oliveira, director of the Federal Highway Police;
- Camilo Santana – Minister of Education;
- Celso Sabino – Minister of Tourism;
- Cida Gonçalves – Minister of Women;
- Cristiano Zanin – Minister of the STF;
- Edson Fachin – Minister of the STF;
- Edegar Pretto – president of Conab;
- Eduardo Leite – governor of Rio Grande do Sul;
- Esther Dweck – Minister of Management;
- Carlos Lupi – Minister of Social Security;
- Dias Toffoli – minister of the STF;
- Ibaneis Rocha – governor of the Federal District;
- Geraldo Alckmin – Vice President and Minister of Industry;
- General Amaro – GSI minister;
- General Tomás Aquino – commander of the Army;
- Gilmar Mendes – Minister of the STF;
- Herman Benjamin – president of the STJ;
- Jader Filho – Minister of Cities;
- Jaques Wagner – Government leader in the Senate;
- Jorge Messias – Attorney General of the Union;
- José Mucio – Minister of Defense;
- Juscelino Filho – Minister of Communications;
- Laercio Portela – Minister of Secom;
- Luciana Santos – Minister of Science and Technology;
- Luís Roberto Barroso – president of the Supreme Federal Court;
- Luiz Marinho – Minister of Labor;
- Márcio França – Minister of Entrepreneurship;
- Márcio Macêdo – Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency;
- Margareth Menezes – Minister of Culture;
- Marina Silva – Minister of the Environment;
- Nísia Trindade – Minister of Health;
- Paulo Pimenta – interim Minister of Support for the Reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul;
- Renan Filho – Minister of Transport;
- Ricardo Lewandowski – Minister of Justice;
- Rodrigo Pacheco – President of the Senate;
- Silvio Costa Filho – Minister of Ports and Airports;
- Simone Tebet – Minister of Budget;
- Rui Costa – Minister of the Civil House;
- Tarciana Medeiros – president of the Bank of Brazil;
- Air Force Lieutenant Brigadier Marcelo Damasceno – Commander of the Air Force;
- Vinicius Marques de Carvalho – Minister of the CGU;
- Waldez Góes – Minister of Integration and Regional Development;
- Wellington Dias – Minister of Social Development.
