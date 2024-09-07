President Lula participated in Independence Day without the presence of First Lady Janja; the event cost R$4.3 million

The Independence Day civic-military parade was held this Saturday (7.Sep.2024), in Brasília. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) participated without the presence of First Lady Janja Lula da Silva, who was absent due to an event in Qatar.

In the stands set up for the head of state, other authorities of the Republic were present, such as the president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Luís Roberto Barroso, and of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

The government spent R$1.2 million more on the parade in 2024 compared to 2023. The contract cost R$4.3 million, while last year it was R$3.1 million, an increase of 39%. The contracted value was 42% below the estimate by Secom (Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic) in the notice, which was R$7.42 million.

See photos of the parade:



See images of the public at the Esplanada:

In addition to the heads of the Powers, Lula was also accompanied by the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), of the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), STF minister Alexandre de Moraes and most of his ministers.

The following authorities were present at the event: