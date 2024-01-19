The tax-free mileage allowance that the government grants us is a tip. The hard numbers don't lie.

In the open door category, the tax-free mileage allowance is far too low. Everyone has been saying that for years, of course, and not without reason. Since 2006, the tax-free mileage allowance has been 19 cents per kilometer and since January 1, 2024 it has been a maximum of 23 cents. Still a tip!

Just for comparison, on January 1, 2006, a liter of Euro 95 cost only 1,325 euros. That price has risen considerably and that's just the fuel. If you use your private car for the boss, it also wears out and depreciates in value. In short, that 19 cents had been ridiculous for years.

Mileage allowance inadequate

So far we all feel that we receive far too little tax-free reimbursement, but how much is something else. The Business Drivers Association (VZR) is not concerned about that to calculate for us.

Every year, the VZR calculates a standard amount that, in their opinion, should be fair and substantiated standard amounts for the tax-free kilometer allowance. It won't surprise you, those 23 cents are not enough.

Standard amount?

What is a standard amount again? Well, an amount that you as an employee (and employer) can fall back on and refer to. The VZR has a standard amount for each category of car based on the catalog value and average car costs calculated by the ANWB.

Variable and fixed costs

This amount includes not only variable costs but also fixed costs. Because, according to the VZR's reasoning, when buying the car you probably already take into account how you will use it, business and private.

Moreover, as the owner you also bear the full risk of using the car. In addition, there are the costs of insurance, maintenance and depreciation. It is only normal that this is included in the reimbursement by the employer.

Objectively

In the opinion of the VZR, an objective framework for the kilometer allowance can be determined in this way. In their opinion, these amounts should therefore be available tax-free.

What should the mileage allowance be?

The VZR ultimately determined three categories. As mentioned, it is based on the average car costs as calculated by the ANWB. First of all, a category up to a catalog value of 20 thousand euros. There the kilometer allowance should be at least 26 cents tax-free. If you include the depreciation, it would even be 34 cents.

With a catalog value of 20 to 40 thousand euros, average middle class, the amount should be at least 35 cents. Including depreciation even 49 cents.

If you drive a car with a catalog value of more than 40,000 euros, the standard amount is 49 cents. Including depreciation, this is 71 cents.

There is something to be said for assuming a middle class car nationally. Then a tax-free mileage allowance of 35 cents would be realistic. I wonder whether they are also thinking about this realistically in The Hague after the past elections, or whether we will have to make do with the current tip in the future.

