Saturday, November 4, 2023, 9:15 p.m.



Juan Guillamón is a chef with extensive international training, who creates signature cuisine based on rigorous technical work and reflection on the Murcian pantry and the different ways of approaching it. This Saturday he shared a presentation with Fran González Belando, owner and chef of the JL restaurant, an essential reference to understand current Murcian restoration, with traditional-based and classically inspired cuisine. And they showed how classic dishes become innovative bites without deviating from local products. “A cook does not feed, a cook excites,” Fran paraphrased his partner at the presentation to begin. Compliments shared in reverse, signs of good understanding between both.

They opened kitchens with a bean stew with lobster – legumes always work with seafood – by Fran, a stew that is already traditional, although it is not that old. In the hands of Juan Guillamón, it became a ‘dumpling’ – Chinese steamed dumplings – “a type of preparation of Asian origin that has entered our Western kitchens not long ago,” said the Alma Mater chef. On top, a seafood broth veloute foam. Power of flavor, silkiness in the mouth.

Fran followed with a fried quail thigh bathed with a base of its bones reinforced with soy sauce, which as a bite ended up being another ‘dumpling’ containing a quail stew and its own pâté with a beet smoothie and puréed onion .

Fran’s third dish was a traditional Segureño roast lamb, from which a terrine is made that is served with its stock and accompanied by a parmentier and a walnut crumble. “We have become very oriental, so here we use five Chinese spices to version this fran dish in a very powerful and aromatic palate,” said Guillamón.

Another “smooth transition” between a classic cuisine, with references to international cuisine but applied to local products, and a very personal signature cuisine. But in both cases, long cooking bottoms and reductions as they were done before.