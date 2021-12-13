Confusion reigned supreme in the final five laps of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but in the end it was Max Verstappen. The Dutchman, who by now seemed doomed in his pursuit of Lewis Hamilton for the conquest of the world title, instead received thanks to Latifi’s accident and the consequent entry of the Safety Car an extra chance to play his cards. Red Bull was very quick to seize the opportunity to change tires and then had to hope that the race would not be brought to a conclusion behind the safety car. So it was, but on the radio there was no lack of conflicting emotions – both for Verstappen and for his short wall – during those infinite five laps under the Safety Car regime. Here is the story of those moments, ‘minute by minute’.

Lap 53/58 – The Safety Car enters, Red Bull immediately calls Verstappen to the pits to mount the soft tires

Red Bull: “Max, there is a yellow flag on turn 14. A car completely in the middle of the road, debris everywhere”.

Red Bull: “Safety Car. Positive delta “.

Red Bull: “Hold tight on Turn 14. Box. Stop confirmed. Strat 12 in pit lane “.

Lap 54/58

Verstappen: “How many laps remain?”.

Red Bull: “Four laps, including this one”.

Lap 56/58 – Masi does not allow the lapped players to recover the lap of the leaders. At this moment, for Verstappen, hopes seem to vanish for good

Verstappen: “The dubbed should get out of the way. They should double “.

Red Bull: “Yes, they will as soon as the message arrives”.

Red Bull: “Stay on Max’s trajectory. These lapped cars have now been given permission to split. Stay on the trajectory and let them go… No! Excuse me. Erase everything. Dubbed cars will not be allowed to split “.

Verstappen: “Yes obviously. Typical decision “.

Red Bull: “It’s a classic!”.

Verstappen: “I’m not surprised, ahaha.”

Lap 57/58. Masi allows the dubbed to double, in the Red Bull house they return to believe in the company

Red Bull: “Keep working the tires”.

Red Bull: “Then, all the cars in front of you will pass Hamilton. All the others behind will maintain their position ”.

Red Bull: “Everyone, up to Vettel, received permission to overtake Hamilton”.

Red Bull: “The Safety Car is part of this lap. Mode 1, Strat 1 “.

Red Bull: “That’s all. Just think about the things you need “.

Red Bull: “Safety Car in turn 14. We start racing again from the line”.

Red Bull: “Safety Car in Turn 15”.

Lap 58/58 – Immediately after Verstappen’s overtaking in Hamilton, the Dutchman receives the warning, to avoid any possibility of a penalty

Red Bull “Watch out for the sways. Watch out for the sways, stay on the trajectory now ”.

Red Bull: “Go light on turn 14”.

Then, the checkered flag and the start of the Red Bull party.