One of the most important elements when playing is the audio. In this way, hearing aids have become a fundamental part when entering various virtual worlds. Immersion is not only carried out visually, since what we hear plays an important role in this aspect. So here we present you the best headsets for this Christmas season.

PULSE 3D – Currently at $ 2,041 pesos.

3D audio is one of the most striking elements of the PlayStation 5, and the Pulse 3D were made for this section.

Xbox Wireless Headset – Currently at $ 3,743 pesos.

On the Xbox side we have these headphones, which are perfect for playing on your X | S Series, and are also compatible with other devices.

Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming – Currently at $ 3,303 pesos.

A very good alternative to the two previously mentioned companies. Do not hesitate.

HyperX Cloud Stinger – Currently at $ 799 pesos.

HyperX is known for offering quality headphones at affordable prices, and this model proves it.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core – Currently at $ 849 pesos.

In addition to offering the same level of quality, this product is extremely lightweight, and you can take it wherever you want.

Headsets Primus ARCUS 250S – Currently at $ 1,723 pesos.

These headphones have it all. 7.1 Surround Sound, capsules with ultra-soft padding and, to top it off, LED lighting.

Primus Headset Gaming Wired Arcus 150t – Currently at $ 899 pesos.

This model may not have the LED lighting, but it is still a quality product at a price that many can reach.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset – Currently at $ 1,399 pesos.

Along with the quality of Razer products, the included microphone is one of the best for online gaming, or even for streaming.

Razer Kraken Kitty – Currently at $ 2,091 pesos.

Take everything good from the previous models, and add some cat ears. What else do you want?

Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones – Currently at $ 399 pesos.

Continuing with the trend of cat ears, we have this model, which is quite accessible, and easy to connect to various devices and consoles.

Via: Amazon