This story that seemed like it would never come to an end is beginning to end and it seems that Mbappé will finally play for Real Madrid after Paris Saint Germain closes the agreement with the merengue club. According to information from the newspaper ACEthis weekend in the Qatari capital, Doha, was Al Khelaifi, the president of PSG.
There he met numerous times with people he trusted and in one of them to which the aforementioned media had access, he acknowledged verbatim: “Mbappé has it done with Madrid 100%”, something that coincides with what was also reported the newspaper Brand days ago.
From the Spanish capital there has been concern given that the fact that both Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain are alive in the UEFA Champions League means that they could find themselves at a crossroads in this competition, something that would make them could lead to an uncomfortable situation, especially with the ultras of the Parisian club. Although this time Real Madrid was clear that it could not wait until the month of May to make the signing as it already happened in the spring of 2022, and that there would be an unexpected twist in the script at the last hour that could leave the white club in diapers.
Therefore, the fans of the club from the Spanish capital can rest assured, because the signing that they have waited for so many times and that never happened seems to be that it will finally happen in 2024 and it is only a matter of it finally becoming official. by both parties. Kylian Mbappé will play for Real Madrid for at least the next five seasons at the Santiago Bernabéu.
