2023 was a year of change: while the medium we know continues to expand, it experiences challenges linked to the industry (not always rosy) and proposes systems and dynamics that change the rules of the game from time to time, GameLegends has undertaken a path of revolution which today reaches the stage linked toHome pagewhich takes on a whole new meaning.

GameLegends changes Homepage

The new GameLegends.it homepage was designed with the aim of offering users an experience closer to modern platforms, fast to navigate and intuitive. Now it's easier than ever to find the latest reviews, news and previews on your favorite games, thanks to a well-organized structure and smooth navigation. Let's discover the various sections together, in order of appearance.

Breaking News, Reviews and Insights

The top part of the site is dedicated to news, but only the important ones: no more empty or not very useful articles: within this section you will have the cover story, the one we consider most important, and the latest 5 news related to the three sectors that we deal, that is Video games, Cinema and Streaming, Role-playing and board games.

Scrolling then, you will immediately find our latest reviews, with opinions on the most recent games and first impressions of what we tried.

Following are the GL Originals, insights and analyzes on the world of gaming, where you can read above all our personal points of view on certain topics of the moment.

Cinema, Streaming, RPG, Guides and Technology

After passing the live streaming of the moment from our partners, you will find some horizontal sections dedicated to the other portals. Here then appears a section that includes Cinema and Streamingwith all the reviews, impressions, analyzes and insights into the world of the small and big screen.

Next, we find a section entirely dedicated to RPGswhere you can find all our reviews on the latest manuals, allowing you to discover this fantastic world.

Finally, we find a section dedicated to ours Guidesdesigned to accompany and help you during your gaming sessions, and one dedicated to Technologywhere you can read reviews and impressions on the technological products of the moment.

And much more

Over the next few months (and continuing to update the settings from time to time), we will implement new sections based on the content that will be released. You might then find a main focus on a given article, some additional sections such as sui Table gamesor even other vertical productions.

Changes over the last few years

The 2023 for us it opened with some very exciting changes. Moving forward and celebrating 10 years of operationwe have structured a series of activities to allow us to create more content for you.

Study, rebranding and much more to come

First of all, we continued to make content from our old studio, and then moved to the new one this winter The Rift 2.0twice as large and equipped with many more spaces for live streaming, podcast recording, editorial work and even personal and dedicated formats.

Next we have modernized the brand proposing a new logo and a new graphic style that was more in step with the times, announcing the final divisions of the project, namely:

GameLegends.it : video games and technology

: video games and technology MovieLegends.it : cinema and streaming

: cinema and streaming GeekLegends.it: board games, role-playing games, books and comics

In the future we will also take over the other two sites of the family, AutoSpoiler (all about cars and motorbikes) e EverBlack (lifestyle), so expect changes on that front too.