Sameh Shoukry’s visit to Russia comes a few hours after his talks with his American counterpart, Anthony Blinken, in Cairo, which focused mainly on discussing ways to calm the Palestinian territories after the recent wave of escalation, in addition to other issues, including the Renaissance Dam and the situation in Libya and Sudan.

According to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, Shoukry will meet during the visit with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, in addition to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, and Secretary General of the National Security Council Nikolai Patrushev.

The Egyptian minister will discuss with Russian officials all the files of bilateral relations between the two countries, and the progress made in implementing cooperation projects, in a way that achieves the interests of the two countries.

Abu Zeid said that the visit will provide an opportunity for the Egyptian and Russian sides to consult and exchange views on many international and regional files that affect the common interests of the two countries, including the developments of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and its various repercussions.

Shoukry and Lavrov held extensive talks in Cairo in late July, at the start of the Russian minister’s tour to the African continent, the first since the outbreak of the Ukraine war.

Moscow and Cairo are cooperating in a number of files, most notably the construction of the Dabaa nuclear plant, which is the first nuclear plant of its kind in Egypt, which is being implemented by the Russian company, Rosatom, in addition to the Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal economic zone.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister, as part of an Arab delegation, had previously offered mediation in resolving the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

Balanced strategic relationships

Ayman Samir, an expert specializing in international relations, believes in his statements to “Sky News Arabia” that Cairo maintains building balanced strategic relations, and therefore the visit of the Egyptian Foreign Minister to Russia comes to confirm the ability of the Egyptian state to diversify options and relations in all tracks, whether in the West or East, especially since it comes after the US Secretary of State’s visit to Cairo.

Regarding cooperation files and the significance of that visit, Samir said: