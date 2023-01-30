Twitter it is one of the most loved and known social networks by users even if with the arrival of Elon Musk there was no lack of controversy. Anyway, today we don’t want to bring you bad news, but rather notify you of a change that could brighten the atmosphere by meeting to the requests of many users!

Twitter will punish those who violate the guidelines less harshly!

As you may know, Twitter has always been very strict and adamant with those who violate the guidelines of the social network, even suspending account after account often for incorrect reasons. In the past many complaints had arisen from people who had suddenly found themselves deprived of their account without knowing the reason and making it very difficult to get it back, if not even losing it forever.

However, this situation will change as the platform has decided to take a small step back and try to punish those who violate the guidelines less severely, except obviously in extreme cases:

“We will take less severe actions: for example, we will reduce the visibility of tweets that violate our policies or we will ask users to remove tweets contrary to the regulation before they can resume posting from their profile. The suspension of accounts will be reserved only for the most serious cases or for those who will commit repeated and continuous violations of the rules.”

Furthermore, if you want to restore your account, you can request it from February 1st:

“As we have already explained to you, we pre-emptively restored many of the suspended accounts. Starting February 1, anyone will be able to contest a suspension of their account and be re-evaluated against the new criteria we’ve approved.”

In short, good news for many people who may have recovered their unjustly blocked profiles in these hours, needless to say, however, it could also bring more unwelcome content to the platform. AnywayWe’ll see how things evolve!